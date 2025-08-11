/Spidey swings back! Tom Holland shares BTS clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day | Watch

And Spidey is back! Tom Holland is swinging himself and the audience back into Spider-Man's world with the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor has donned a new superhero suit featuring a larger spider on the chest, as he begins filming the fourth Sony/Marvel movie. Brand New Day is the fourth Spider-Man film following 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and is directed by Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: First Footage

On August 10, Holland gave his millions of fans a sneak peek into the world of Brand New Day. The actor shared a short BTS clip from the first day of shooting, which also featured some lucky fans who witnessed him performing jaw-dropping stunts, including one on a tank. The clip shared on Holland's Instagram account records the actor's 'day one' back on the Spider-Man movie set.

“My fourth ever day one on Spider-Man,” he said in short clip. “You know, it’s funny putting the suit on. It feels different this time somehow. It’s also the first time we’ve ever had fans on set for day one. So, it’s really exciting to share this with them.''



The clip shows Holland playfully greeting everyone on set. He’s also seen interacting with fans who had gathered to watch him film. At one point, he even posed with a fan, dressed in a Spider-Man suit, after lifting him behind the barricade.