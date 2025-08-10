LOGIN
My Fault to Love at First Kiss: 6 Spanish romance films with pack of emotional punch and plotline

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 10, 2025, 18:39 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 18:42 IST

Spanish films that delve into the complexities of love and human connection have touched the hearts of many with the brilliant storylines and acting skills of the cast. Here are a few of the Spanish romantic films you should check out.

Best Spanish romance films you must-watch
Several popular Spanish films have gained worldwide recognition, be it Volver, My Fault, or Love at First Kiss. It has a blend of suspense, emotional punch, and storylines that would overwhelm anyone. Here are a few of the films you can binge-watch.

My Fault (Culpa Mia)
It tells the story of Noah, who has to leave her town, boyfriend, and friends behind and move into the mansion of her mother's new, rich husband. There she meets Nick, her new stepbrother. She soon discovers that, behind the image of a model son, Nick is hiding something. Based on the Wattpad story of the same name by Mercedes Ron, it was followed by two more sequels.

Through My Window (A través de mi Ventana)
It tells the story of Raquel, who is hopelessly in love with her neighbour Ares, even though she has never talked to the mysterious man and secretly watches him whenever he comes through the window. She is determined to win his love. A sequel titled Through My Window: Across the Sea was released.

Love at First Kiss (Eres tú)
The film revolves around Javier, who can see the future, and he finally knows who the love of his life is. There's just one problem: it's his best friend's girlfriend.

Sounds Like Love (Fuimos canciones)
It tells the story of Maca, a 30-year-old woman, who is wasting her talent, but two of her friends, Jimena and Adriana, make everything possible in Madrid. Everything seems to be going well until Leo, her biggest love and her biggest mistake, comes back into her life.

Guernica (Gernika)
Set during the Spanish Civil War, an American journalist teams up with a media censor officer in the village of Guernica and defies the government's restrictions to make information available to people.

Crazy About Her (Loco por ella)
The film tells the story of Adri, who discovers the only way to see Carla again is to become a patient at the psychiatric centre where she resides.

