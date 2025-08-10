/The Crow reboot arrives on OTT: When and where to watch the movie



Directed by Rupert Sanders, the reimagining of The Crow is set to release on digital platforms. Starring Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs, the movie offers another dark take on James O’Barr’s 1989 comic-book series of the same name. Skarsgard brought the gothic and eerie world to the screen in 2024; however, the film received mixed reviews and was a bomb at the box office.

The Crow: When and where to watch the movie

This supernatural thriller is a reboot of the The Crow film series. It is the fifth instalment in the franchise and the second theatrical release after the original 1994 film. The movie is set to release on Lionsgate Play on August 14, 2025. It will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and others.

In an announcement post, they wrote,''Vengeance doesn’t lie, it simmers and bubbles until the explosion! The Crow coming soon on Lionsgate Play.''



Released in theatres on August 23, 2024, the movie was a box office bomb, grossing only $24.1 million worldwide against a budget of $50 million.

The 2024 version follows Eric, a young man who is brutally killed along with his lover, Shelly. After their tragic deaths, Eric is given a second chance to return as a vigilante known as The Crow to seek vengeance.

However, the 2024 version differs from the iconic 1994 film starring Brandon Lee, focusing more on Eric and Shelly's love story.