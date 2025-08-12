/Birthday special: From Kedarnath to Metro... In Dino: A look at Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen journey

Sara has essayed numerous roles that exude sheer desi vibes and strike the right chord with audiences. As Sara celebrates her birthday today, let’s take a look at her journey as an actress through the different characters that have connected her with this generation.
Sara Ali Khan has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. In today's generation of actors, she is truly paving her own path. While her on-screen persona plays a big role in her appeal, the characters she has portrayed have significantly contributed to cementing her position in the industry, and in the hearts of her fans today.
In her debut film, Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan proved her mettle as a talented actress. Instead of choosing an extravagant glamour role, she stepped into the shoes of a small-town, stubborn girl from a Pandit family. She perfectly captured the charm of a middle-class girl, making many young women see themselves in her.
As Shagun in Simmba, Sara played a character who is simple yet strong. She knows when and how to love, and when to stand firmly by her people. With the perfect balance of elegance, warmth, and strength, Sara made Shagun both lovable and admirable.
As Chumki, Sara brought to life a girl of today’s era, helping us understand the simplicity of love. Playing a socially awkward young woman, she portrayed the confusion that often exists in personal, social, and romantic life. Once again, she embodied a character in which many girls of this generation could find a part of themselves.
Sara Ali Khan delivered one of her most remarkable performances as Rinku in Atrangi Re, effortlessly bringing to life the character’s love, excitement, trauma, and profound emotions. Her portrayal struck a deep chord with audiences, and her heartfelt chemistry with Dhanush added an extra layer of warmth and poignancy to the film.
As Somya, Sara delivered a performance that resonated deeply with every newly married woman. Set in the story of a small-town couple, Sara blended into the role so naturally that many saw glimpses of their own lives in her portrayal.