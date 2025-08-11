Popular Korean drama Taxi Driver is based on the webtoon The Deluxe Taxi. With speculations of a third part to release in the second half of this year, netizens are missing the much-loved series. Let's check out a few of the shows similar to Taxi Driver.
K-drama Taxi Driver gained popularity for showcasing a compelling narrative that is based on true events. In addition to this, impressive cinematography and well-developed characters are what catapulted the show to global fame. Here are similar shows to Taxi Driver.
The show revolves around a fun-loving, wealthy youth who gets involved in a perplexing incident and joins a violent crime investigation team, encountering danger and unexpected allies along the way.
It tells the story of a husband and wife, both detectives, who volunteer to participate in a dangerous mission to stop a drug trafficking organization.
The show follows the story of Park Young Han, a passionate detective who boasts the highest arrest rate when it comes to petty thieves.
It tells the story of Kang Do Chang and Oh Ji Hyuk, who are two detectives with very different styles of solving crimes but share a deep passion for justice.
It is all about a detective, a fireman, and a paramedic working together to help people. Detective Jin Ho Gae solves cases with his special skills as a detective. Bong Do Jin plunges into fires as a firefighter. Song Seol treats bodies and minds as a paramedic.
The series is about Do Bae-man and Cha Woo-in, two military prosecutors, who work together to fight corruption in their organisation and seek vengeance against sinister individuals.
The thriller show is about Baek Beom, a forensic doctor, who collaborates with a newly appointed prosecutor, Eun Sol, to solve peculiar murder mysteries. They overcome their mutual dislike for each other to form a strong team.