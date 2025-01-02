Expect a lot of laughs and comedy riot this year with some new films and some sequels returning. From Housefull 5 to Jolly LLB 3, there’s a lot in the comedy space that Hindi filmmakers have to offer.

Take a look at top 5 Hindi comedies to look forward to in 2025:

Housefull 5

This year, the Housefull franchise will come back with its fifth installment. The film is set to release on June 6 and stars Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt and others. In a comedy of errors, three couples are forced to part by circumstances and reincarnate 600 years later. Will they find their way to each other? This Tarun Mansukhani directorial will answer that question. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Pooja Entertainment’s Mere Husband ki Biwi will star Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh. We don’t know anything about the plot, but it promises to be a situational comedy. The release date is yet to be announced.

Jolly LLB 3

Jolly will return with a third installment. Backed by Disney's Star Studios, Kangra Talkies and Cape of Good Films, this sequel to Jolly LLB 2 will once again feature Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, along with Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the legal comedy is scheduled to release on April 11.

De De Pyaar De 2

This sequel to the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De will reunite Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. R Madhavan has also been roped in to play an important role in the film. We are not sure if Tabu will return in this. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the comedy is backed by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Krishan Kumar and will be released in November 2025.

Welcome To The Jungle

This hilarious adventure comedy is packed with action and thrills. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sanjay Dutt and is directed by Ahmed Khan. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle boasts over 34 actors. Originally slated for a December 2024 release, it will now be in theatres in 2025. The official date is not out yet.