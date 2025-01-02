Are you a fan of K-dramas? We have a list of K-dramas that will be released in January 2025 and we have made the extra effort of culling out all details of when, where and star cast of each of these titles. From Love Scout to The Queen Who Crowns, here are 7 interesting titles you can explore in the new year.

From romance to comedy and some thrillers, here are top 7 titles to take a look at:

Love Scout

Love Scout tells the story of the relationship between Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min), a successful businesswoman, and her secretary Yoo Eun Ho (Kim Jae Hong). Ji Yun is great at her job but struggles with everyday tasks whereas Eun Ho perfectly balances his professional and private life. The show will star Han Ji Min, Lee Jun Hyuk, Jung Soo Hyun, Woo Jung Hoon. It is directed by Joon Ho and Kim Jae Hong.

Date of release: January 3, 2025

Network: SBS

When The Stars Gossip

When The Stars Gossip is about budding romance between an astronaut on a zero-gravity space station and a space-tourist who visits the station. The drama has been shot in two well-equipped real space centres and in another fictional one. You can watch the show on tvN and Netflix. The show stars Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun and is directed by Park Shin Woo

Date of release: January 4, 2025

Network: tvN

The Queen Who Crowns

The Queen Who Crowns follows the dynamic life of 'king-maker' Queen Wongyeong (Cha Joo Young), who envisions a new world during the early days of the Joseon Dynasty. She plays a crucial role in helping her husband Yi Bang Won (Lee Hyun Wook) rise to become the third king, and standing alongside him as a powerful partner in ruling the kingdom. The show stars Cha Joo Young, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Yi Dam, and Lee Si A.

Date of release: January 6, 2025

Network: tvN and TVING

Motel California

Motel California tells the story of Ji Kang Hee (Lee Se Young), who grew up at a small town motel, Motel California. As she turns 20, she runs away from there to live a new life in Seoul. When she returns after 12 years, everything has changed. The show stars Lee Se Young, Na In Woo, Choi Hee Jin, Choi Min Soo.

Date of release: January 10, 2025

Network: MBC

Unmasked

Unmasked includes an investigative reporting team led by Oh So Ryong, known as Trigger (Kim Hye Soo), a passionate advocate for justice, and a fiercely independent PD Han Do (Jung Sung Il). Together, they uncover the truth behind a 20-year-old mysterious case and fight to save their program from cancellation. The show stars Kim Hye Soo, Jung Sung Il, Joo Jomg Hyuk, Lee Hae Young.

Date of release: January 15, 2025

Network: Disney+

Study Group

Study Group is a high school drama centered on Yoon Ga Min (Hwang Min Hyun), a student whose dream of academic success contrasts with his natural talent for fighting. As he forms a study group, he must navigate challenges while preparing for college entrance exams. The show stars Hwang Min Hyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min, Lee Jong Hyun and is directed by Jang Hoon and Yoo Beom Sang

Date of release: January 23, 2025

Network: TVING

Weak Hero Class 2

This is a high school story of peer pressure, bullying and trauma. It is about a model student, Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon) transferring to a high school after failing to protect his friends from violence. The show stars Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Young, Lee Jun Young.

Date of release: January 2025

Network: Netflix