/Jolly LLB 3 Advance booking report day 1: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama off to a strong start, mints THIS much

The release of Jolly LLB 3 starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles is just a few days away, and fans are already eager to watch the duo's pairing and their performance. Ever since the trailer was released, it has already become the talk of the town. With the release just a few days away, let's check out how much drama the drama has raked in numbers in booking.
According to the Sacnilk report, the courtroom drama is already expected to perform well at the box office. With advance booking, the film has already minted Rs 2.07 crore.
Reportedly, the legal comedy has grossed around Rs 62.7 lakh for its first day in pre-sales, and Rs 1.99 crore with block seats.
Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the legal comedy franchise. It will feature two Jollys- Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar together on screen. The first part was led by Arshad Warsi, which was released in 2013 and had reportedly earned Rs 50 crore. While the sequel starring Akshay Kumar had earned Rs 200 crore worldwide.
Helmed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare, the film will also feature Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Arjun Panchal, among others. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas.
As per reports, Jolly LLB 3 was sent a legal summons. Reportedly, Advocate Wajed Rahim Khan has alleged that the film mocks the legal system and disrespects court proceedings. In a plea filed by Khan, the advocate has objected to the portrayal of the legal profession in a negative light and raised concerns over a scene where judges are being addressed as ‘mama’- considered a slang term.