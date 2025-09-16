/Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, KATSEYE and many more to perform live

Coachella fans buckle up, as the 2026 edition has been announced and many of the favourite celebrities, including Sabrina Carpenter, KATSEYE, and Sabrina Carpenter, will be performing at the event. The annual festival, which features several artists from all genres of music, will be gracing the event. Delve into to know more details.

More details about Coachella 2026

The official Instagram handle of Coachella shared a post in which the list of celebrities names were shared who will be performing in the festival for the next year's edition. Along the poster, the caption read, “Hard launch. Passes on sale Friday, September 19 at 11am PT. Register now for access”.

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G will headline the twin weekends of the festival. The festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio April 10-12 and 17-19, 2026.

Sabrina Carpenter will lead the festival along with XX, Disclosure, Ethel Cain, Teddy Swims, Devo, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, and girl groups BINI and KATSEYE, among other celebrities. While Justin Bieber will be joined by Sombr, David Byrne, and PinkPantheress. Karol will be headling and will be joined by the likes of other celebs that include FKA Twigs, Iggy Pop, k-pop group BIGBANG and Laufey among others.

Fans soon took flooded the comment section post announcement. One user wrote, “Lets Gooo! I don't think I have ever been more excited for anything”. Another user wrote, “BIGBANG?????!!!! OMG OMG It's finally happening!!!!!! Oh my god”. “Love to see this”, wrote the third user.

All about Coachella

Coachella's origins track back to a 1993 concert that Pearl Jam performed at the Empire Polo Club while boycotting venues controlled by Ticketmaster.