Gemini Ai Saree Trend: The best prompts to create retro Bollywood style pictures

Gemini AI saree photos have taken the internet by storm. People are loving how just with a few prompts, AI is generating images which look straight out of a professional photo shoot. Millions of people have been flooding social media with photos created by Gemini AI which transform them into 90s Bollywood stars.

Curious on how to transform your photos into a dreamy professional ones? Don't worry, we have got you sorted.

Prompt-1: Traditional Bridal Look

To create a photorealistic, high-resolution vintage photo, add a grain effect to it. The person should be wearing the red traditional bridal outfit along with white flowers on her side hairs, smiling decently, and the posing in front of the window so that the light from the window will reflect on her face. The background should be solid and should enhance the photo in a real way. It should be a golden hour time with a dramatic shadow of the person falling behind on the wall.

Prompt-2: Bollywood Saree Shoot

Turn the photo of this person into an aesthetic poster, including a retro effect and light grains all over it. The subject should be wearing a beautiful purple saree with a red flower on her side hairs, hairs flowing in the opposite direction to the face and the person should smile lightly. Along with the undertone, warm lighting the background should be a plain dusty wall which will reflect the shadow of the person on it, that too be in the sunset time, which will portray romantic and old vibes through the photo.

Prompt-3: Ethnic Silk Saree Portraits

Make a portrait using this picture in the old cinematography photoshoots. Draped in a colourful ethnic silk saree, with a tiny black dot Bindi, along with the golden jhumkas and gold jewellery. Standing next to the rustic wooden door, enhancing the look, putting a white spotlight behind her. Make the photo using intense old film effect, captured in soft film grain with a romantic glow, sitting on the ground, posing with her arms on her legs and giving a retro pose.

Prompt-4: Rainy Black and White Portrait

Reimagine the photo of this person into a rainy black and white portrait, with wet hairs, minimal makeup that will not look harsh in black and white photo. The person should be on road with a umbrella and a tree in her background. On top of it, her hairs looks wet and draped in a polka dot saree and bangles in her hands. The photo should express romantic, old, retro vibes through the photo.

What did Shantanu Naidu comment on the new AI trend?

Meanwhile, Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's youngest assistant and deputy general manager of Tata Group, recently commented on AI saree trend that has gripped social media. Mr. Naidu made a video and jokingly commented on the trend and said, "Just found out about the AI Saree Trend. Tum log India me hai America mein nahi hai. India land of the saree. Tumhare cupboard mein at least 15 saree hai.(You all live in India not America. You all have at least 15 sarees in your cupboard) Itna lazy ho gaye ki tum AI ko generate karne ko bol raha hai, tum evey month saree ko pehanta hai, kya karela hai? (Why have you become so lazy that you are asking AI to creat images of you in saree?) It's like me saying ‘generate picture of me and my dog, vo idhar hi betha hai, uske side mein bethke photo nikalna hai sirf. (the dog is right here all I need to do is click a picture with it) Ek saree pehno or photo nikalo, tumhara original saree mein tum aur sundar dikhta hai. Mummy ki saree mein or sundar dikhta hai! (Just wear a saree and click a photo, you will look beautiful in a saree or your mom’s saree)