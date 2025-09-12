Nano Banana trend: How to make a figurine image using Gemini? Step-by-step guide

Nano Banana trend: The Nano Banana photos use Google's Gemini image generation tool. How to make it using Gemini?
A new internet trend named Nano Banana is going viral on social media, which is similar to the AI action figures and Studio Ghibli trends. People are using Google's Gemini AI to make their lifeline figurines. The image looks like that of an action figure. Gemini users have created Nano Banana images of people, their pets, their parents, and partners, and it is a roaring success on the internet.
The Nano Banana photos use Google's Gemini image generation tool, creating realistic photos of a person's image in the style of a figurine. The photo looks like action figures made by Marvel and other comics companies. It is called Nano Banana because Gemini's "Nano" model is being used to generate these images. Nono does light AI tasks. Banana is just a quirky term adoptedby social media users.
1. Access Google AI Studio: You can open it directly through the Gemini application or website.
2. Select Your Approach: Choose between using a photo with a prompt or a prompt alone. The photo + prompt method is recommended for best results. Add a prompt that tells the model how to transform that photo into a collectible figurine.
3. Use a Prompt: Here's an official example prompt from Google's Twitter (X) account: "Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations."