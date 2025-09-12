Nano Banana trend: How to make a figurine image using Gemini? Step-by-step guide

A new internet trend named Nano Banana is going viral on social media, which is similar to the AI action figures and Studio Ghibli trends. People are using Google's Gemini AI to make their lifeline figurines. The image looks like that of an action figure. Gemini users have created Nano Banana images of people, their pets, their parents, and partners, and it is a roaring success on the internet.

What is the Nano Banana trend?

The Nano Banana photos use Google's Gemini image generation tool, creating realistic photos of a person's image in the style of a figurine. The photo looks like action figures made by Marvel and other comics companies. It is called Nano Banana because Gemini's "Nano" model is being used to generate these images. Nono does light AI tasks. Banana is just a quirky term adoptedby social media users.

How to use Nano Banana? Here's a step-by-step guide:

1. Access Google AI Studio: You can open it directly through the Gemini application or website.