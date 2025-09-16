/Mary McDonnell joins Marvel Cinematic Universe, features in two projects

Hollywood veteran Mary McDonnell is stepping into an exciting new chapter of her career with not one but two high-profile projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two-time Oscar nominee is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Marvel Television’s upcoming Vision series, while also taking on an important role in the survival thriller One Second After.

McDonnell to play key role in One Second After

Directed by Scott Rogers, One Second After adapts William R. Forstchen’s 2009 bestselling novel. The gripping story imagines a world plunged into chaos after an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) wipes out modern technology in the United States. McDonnell will portray Jen, the sharp and resilient mother-in-law of John, played by Josh Holloway. Her character becomes the emotional anchor for John’s daughters as society struggles to survive.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The film also stars Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Hannah John-Kamen. The screenplay has been written by J. Michael Straczynski (Sense8, Babylon 5), with production kicking off this month in Sofia, Bulgaria. The project is being co-produced by MPI Original Films and Startling Inc., with Rob Pfaltzgraff, Nick Reid, and Matt Kennedy associated as producers.

Joining Marvel’s Vision series

Alongside the thriller, McDonnell has signed on for Marvel Television’s much-anticipated Disney+ series Vision. While details of her role are being kept tightly under wraps, the series, developed by Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas is billed as a follow-up to the hit WandaVision.

The show features Paul Bettany reprising his role as the android Vision, with James Spader confirmed to return as Ultron. Rumours also point to appearances from other Marvel characters, but Marvel Studios has yet to confirm specifics. The production wrapped earlier this summer, though no official premiere date has been announced.

Mary McDonnell’s celebrated career in film and television

Mary McDonnell’s inclusion in both projects is another addition to her luminous career. She has already earned Academy Award nominations for Dances With Wolves and Passion Fish and has left her mark in films such as Independence Day, Donnie Darko, Sneakers, and Scream 4. On television, she is best remembered for her standout performances in Battlestar Galactica, Major Crimes, The Fall of the House of Usher, and The Closer, the latter earning her Emmy nominations.