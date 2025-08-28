/Avengers Doomsday: No tensions between Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds, says report

Avengers: Doomsday is currently being filmed, and while we have been getting a steady flow of BTS pics and plot rumours, one that took the spotlight was a rumour that there was a feud between two big stars on the set, which led to the studio agreeing to them filming their scenes separately to avoid further tensions. The internet has concluded that the most likely candidates are Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds, although there is no proof. Now, according to a new report, an insider has claimed that rumours are false and that the two actors have not even met in real life.

Insider denies tension between Downey and Reynolds

According to an insider who spoke to People, "There is zero bad blood between the two Marvel Cinematic Universe superstars." The report further adds that the two have not yet met in person. To further debunk the rumour, according to ComicBookMovie, while it has reported that Ryan Reynolds will be reprising his role as Deadpool in Doomsday, the actor has yet to join the sets.

Marvel has a lot riding on Doomsday

Hopefully, we can soon move away from rumours about on-set feuds to rumours about the plot and potential cameos. Avengers: Doomsday has a lot riding on for the MCU; not only is the movie the first Avengers movie since the massively successful Avengers: Endgame, but it will also set the stage for the future of the MCU.

What we know so far about Avengers: Doomsday

The movie will focus on Doctor Doom and his multiverse army. Doom's motivation and plans are a mystery, but we do know that it will bring him into direct conflict with the Avengers, X-Men and The Fantastic Four. The movie is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and released worldwide on December 18, 2026.