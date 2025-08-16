/Ryan Reynold's Deadpool confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, rumoured plot details

It's official! Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool is a part of Avengers: Doomsday. According to a new report, the Merc with a Mouth will be seen alongside the Avengers and X-Men in the upcoming MCU movie. The movie will be the third film of Phase Six and set after the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom will be the main villain. Doom had a quick cameo in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credit scene. (Possible spoilers ahead).

Deadpool's rumoured role in Avengers: Doomsday

According to a report by THR, while Deadpool will be a part of the movie, he won't be teaming up with the Avengers. A source revealed that "yes, Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. (Don't expect him to actually be joining the Avengers team, though.)" This makes sense as he is a part of the X-Men universe and most likely will be teaming up with them alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who is also guaranteed to be a part of Doomsday, though we have yet to get an official confirmation.

What is Avengers: Doomsday about?

The movie will focus on Doctor Doom and his multiverse army. Doom's motivation and plans are a mystery, but we do know that it will bring him into direct conflict with the Avengers, X-Men and The Fantastic Four. After the First Step post-credit scene, it is clear that Doom's plans involve Reed Richards's and Sue Storm's infant son, Franklin Richards, who in the comics has incredible psychic powers, including the ability to alter reality and time.

Avengers: Doomsday release date

A few months ago, Marvel had pushed the release of Doomsday to December 18, 2026, from the original May 1st release and Avengers: Secret Wars from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027. The movie is still being filmed, but there has been a steady leak of pictures from the sets that tease a lot of superhero team-ups and epic battles.