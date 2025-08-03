Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumoured to bring back savage Hulk

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently being filmed in London, and several behind-the-scenes leaks have already surfaced online. The film will bring together Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Punisher recently appeared in Daredevil: Born Again, while Hulk was last seen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in an extended cameo. Fans are excited to see all three heroes share the screen for what could be a major turning point in the MCU.

Leaked set footage reveals major plot points (Spoilers below)

Recent leaks reveal an intense fight scene taking place in the streets, involving the villain Scorpion, making his live-action debut, played by Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Michael Mando.

According to trusted scooper Daniel Richtman, the scene features Spider-Man and the Punisher clashing while both pursue Scorpion. Given their drastically different approaches to crime-fighting, tensions between the two are expected to run high.

Savage Hulk may return in Brand New Day

Some reports claim that Brand New Day will mark the return of the savage Hulk. In Avengers: Endgame, Bruce Banner and the Hulk found a way to merge, creating the calmer Smart Hulk persona. While many fans enjoyed this evolution, others missed the raw, aggressive version of the character seen in earlier films.

Rumours suggest that the Hulk may lose control again in this film, reverting to his savage state. This transformation could be what forces Spider-Man and the Punisher to unite despite their differences.

As filming continues, more leaks and updates are expected in the coming weeks. The movie will be a street-level Spider-Man story and be more grounded compared to the previous three MCU Spider-Man movies. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for worldwide release on 31 July 2026.