Destination D23 2025, Disney’s annual fan event, is in full swing, and Marvel fans were treated to a special behind-the-scenes video from Avengers: Doomsday. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo presented the clip, which included a montage of moments from various MCU films, the X-Men franchise, along with a few behind-the-scenes shots. While the footage hasn’t been made public yet, it’s expected to be released soon. Avengers: Doomsday is currently being filmed in London and is slated to release in 2027.

The Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four unite

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to The Direct, the Russo brothers addressed fans through a video message during the event, saying: “It is bigger than anything we have ever done. We are bringing together so many of your favourite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU.” The film will mark the first time The Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four appear together on the big screen.

What is Avengers: Doomsday about?

Although plot details remain mostly under wraps, it has been confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will take on the role of Doctor Doom, a brilliant inventor and powerful supervillain from the comics. In the film, Doom is travelling across the multiverse on a secret mission, bringing him into direct conflict with the Avengers. To stop him and his allies, Earth’s mightiest heroes will be forced to team up with the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

Star-studded cast and cameos

Avengers: Doomsday will introduce the beloved X-Men characters from the 20th Century Fox films, including Charles Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Rogue, into the MCU. The film is also set to feature numerous cameos from MCU favourites, while several iconic comic book characters are expected to make their MCU debut. Avengers: Doomsday will be the third film in Phase Six of the MCU and will be released worldwide on December 18, 2026.

