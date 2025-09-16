/Coldplay's Chris Martin pauses concert in London for Charlie Kirk tribute, sparks backlash

Coldplay is now facing the ire of the netizens after the band's recent concert at Wembley Stadium turned a bit heated due to the frontman, Chris Martin, taking a moment to pause his performance and dedicate a moment to the family of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. This unusual shoutout drew reactions from the audience as well as from netizens on social media.

Viral video of Coldplay paying tribute to Charlie Kirk

In the video, Chris Martin, before he could perform his 2005 track Fix You, he asked the fans to lift their hands in solidarity and said, "You can send it to Charlie Kirk's family. You can send it to anybody's family, you can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyways".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, this has sparked anger among netizens, and they have expressed their displeasure. One user wrote, "He is ridiculous". Another user wrote, "Charlie, that big loser wasn't spreading love. I wouldn't listen to Coldplay anymore. What else does he think in the world where innocent people are massacred every day and stripped of their rights?".

Coldplay's previous controversy

This outrage comes just weeks after the band had faced criticism for another on-stage moment in which he had invited Israeli fans on stage after spotting their 'We Believe in Magic' sign.

The duo Avia and Tal's presence on stage was met with anger and boos from certain sections of the audience after they revealed their nationality.