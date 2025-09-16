/Did Hardik Pandya find love again in Mahieka Sharma post alleged breakup from Jasmin Walia?

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has once again become the talk of the town for his relationships, be it with Jasmin Walia and Natasa Stankovic. After his alleged breakup with singer Jasmin Walia, reports of Hardik finding love again, Mahieka Sharma has now surfaced on social media. Let's delve into knowing all about Maheika, her career, relationship, and more.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

As per reports, the rumours of their romantic relationship sparked when a Reddit thread speculated that a selfie video featured a blurred male figure in the background, which looks like the Indian all-rounder.

According to her Instagram bio, Mahieka Sharma is an Indian fashion model. The recognitions and awards include: IFA model of the year, GQ Best dressed India's next supermodel, and Elle model of the season. Reportedly, she has studied Economics and Finance before entering the showbiz world. She is also associated with several renowned brands that include Uniqlo and Tanishq, among others.

Moreover, she had recently walked the ramp for some of the most popular and celebrated fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahilani, among others.

Hardik Pandya's previous relationships

As per reports, Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Many believe that the duo has either had a falling out or is choosing to keep their distance.

Although Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia had never made their relationship official, Jasmin had always been spotted during the cricketer's matches and had been seen cheering for him from the stands. She was even seen in the Mumbai Indians team bus during the IPL matches, which further fueled the rumours of their relationship.

Hardik and Jasmin's relationship became public when both of them shared pictures of their Greece trip on social media. She was also present in the Dubai stadium during the India-Pakistan match of the Champions Trophy 2025. For the unversed, Jasmin Walia is a resident of Britain, but of Indian origin.