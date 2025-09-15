/What's new on Netflix this week? Black Rabbit, The Ba***ds of Bollywood and many more....

New week, new content on OTT! From Black Rabbit to The Ba***ds of Bollywood, here's a lowdown on all that is releasing this week on various streaming platform. Which will be your pick?
From Black Rabbit to The Ba***ds of Bollywood- there is something for everyone this week. Thriller to romance to even a real take on Bollywood- OTT world is bustling with new content.
Time for some comedy! Same Day with Someone is a Thai rom-com series coming out on September 18. The story of the series reveals the vicious cycle in the life of a museum curator named Mesa. As her life starts to relive the worst day in her life again and again, she has to figure out how to break the cycle.
An adventurous yet thrilling web series, Black Rabbit, directed by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, will be available on Netflix from September 18 onwards. Considering the trailer of the miniseries, the series tells the story of a successful restaurateur who is forcefully thrust into the world of underground criminals. Also, bringing his life into trouble by allowing his brother to come into his life, who will perhaps destroy his successful life.
Aryan Khan directed The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is a multi starrer series coming on Netflix on September 18. The trailer puts the limelight on a outsider named Aasman Singh, who with the help of his group of friends, wants to be a rising star in Bollywood. The series marks SRK's son's debut as filmmaker and is one of the most anticipated series of the year.
On September 19, Billionaires' Bunker, a series created by the creators of Money Heist, is going to take its position while plotting a story of a group of wealthy families amid in an argument for luxurious underground bunker, the Kimera Underground Park, which resulted in global war.
Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel, is a upcoming newly romance series that will be aired on Netflix on September 18. The trailer highlights the story of a man who unintentionally enters the hotel named Blue moon hotel with a false identity. Eventually, decided to buy that property owned by a mother and her 2 daughters and marked his charm on both the sisters at the same time.
She Said Maybe, a rom-com film which will be available on Netflix on September 19. The trailer of the movie indicates that the story centers around a girl named Mavi, who finds out that she is the owner of a wealthy Turkish dynasty and has to adapt to a new lifestyle.