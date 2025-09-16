/Rapper Tesher reacts to viral moment of his track 'Jalebi Baby' being replaced by Pakistan Anthem



The India vs Pakistan match for the Asia Cup in Dubai became the talk of the town when a bizarre moment, in which a DJ accidentally played rapper Tesher’s hit track 'Jalebi Baby' instead of Pakistan’s national anthem, was captured on social media and went viral within no time. Now, the rapper Tesher has reacted to the viral clip.

Teshir's reaction to the Jalebi track during the India vs Pakistan match

Tesher took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Shout out to the sound guy for messing up the anthem

and making this an absolutely hilarious day for me. Accidents happen to the best of us. God bless u, whoever you are".

Tesher also shared another post in which he said, “Jalebi Baby is always the right anthem,” and later quipped, “When I said Jalebi Baby was an anthem, this isn’t what I had in mind.”

For the uninitiated, 'Jalebi Baby' is a Punjabi-English song sung and produced by Canadian rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Tesher. It was first released on November 13, 2020, by Namah Music Group and Capitol Records. Following the viral success of the track, a remix with American singer Jason Derulo was released on May 28, 2021.

All about Tesher

Tesher is a Canadian rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer of Indian origin. He is best known for his singles Young Shahrukh and Jalebi Baby, both released in 2020. A remix version of Jalebi Baby was released in 2021 with Jason Derulo.

