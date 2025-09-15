From Delhi Crime to Jamtara: Best Indian web series based on real-life events to watch on OTT

Series based on real-life events are more entertaining and are more relatable to the audience. Here are some great shows that were based on real-life incidents. Some were tragic, some chilling, some were gruesome and some which made us learn a few lessons.
From Delhi Crime to Sector 36, here are some must-watch Indian web series on OTT which are based on real-life events.
Where to watch: Netflix
Richie Mehta and Tanuj Chopra's web series, Delhi Crime is an Indian TV series based on the some sensational crime cases that took place in the capital city. In season 1, the plot highlights the Nirbhaya rape case and season 2 was inspired by Delhi's Kachcha Baniyan gang from the 1990s, who murdered elderly people.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Highly praised web series, Special Ops, is a show based on the 2001 Parliament attack. The show centers on special task force that planned and nabbed the mastermind behind the attack. Starring Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a member of Research Wing, who made a team of agents to track down the main man, the show was directed by Neeraj Panday and was a fast-paced thriller.
Where to watch: Netflix
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is a docu-series that revolves around a family that committed mass suicide in Burari, an area in Delhi. The series explores the investigation that followed and the eerie reason of deaths that later came to light.
Where to watch: Netflix
Soumendra Padhi's Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega is a web series based on the true event of a phishing scam that happened in Jharkhand. The show portrays the story of a group of boys who were involved in phishing rackets using technology and the various tactics they used to trap people and steal their money.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Scam 1992 is a story based on the life of infamous stock broker Harshad Mehta. The story depicts the Indian stock market scam in 1992, carried out by Harshad, including other bankers and politicians on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Where to watch: Netflix
Trial by Fire is a real life story inspired from an associated book named Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy. The story focuses on the legal fight that a couple fought against the owners of the cinema hall Upahar, in Delhi after losing their children in a a devastating fire inside the theatre. The show showcased grief, resilience, and the challenging process of fighting for justice within a flawed system.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Railway Men was based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy. The show focused on Ghulam Dastgir, a station master who saved many people's lives during the chemical leak in Bhopal city.
Where to watch: Netflix
Starring Vijay Verma as Captain Sharan Dev in the show, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack focuses on the 1999 case when an Air India passenger plane was hijacked by five terrorists and taken to Afghanistan to negotiate with the Indian government for the release of one of their leaders.