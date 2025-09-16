From Mulk to Jolly LLB, a few of these films have impacted society in a way. Here are 8 must-watch Indian courtroom dramas on Netflix, Prime, and other OTT platforms from Criminal Justice to Pink.
Courtroom dramas explore the genre's common themes, such as justice, truth, and moral struggles. The stories showcased in the dramas analyse how the genre uses legal procedures and emotional stakes to create tension and drama. Check out a few of the films.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Mulk, a courtroom drama, revolves around a Muslim family that faced backlash from society after one of their family member was caught in terrorism. The story follows Murad Ali Mohammed and his daughter-in-law, who tried to solve the case on their own.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Jolly LLB, a true story based on the issue of a hit and run case in 1999, where Jolly gets a case on the same and decides to fight for the victim, but the story takes a turn when the defendant hires the strongest and powerful lawyer against him.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Pink tells the story of Minal, along with her friends, who tries to file an FIR against a politician's nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
OMG- Oh My God is a drama that highlights the story of a shopkeeper named Kanji who filed a case against God, after an earthquake destroyed brings his life upside down.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Criminal justice is a story of a middle-class boy, Aditya, who gets accused of a false crime. Following agencies and institutions that came in support of the victim demanded justice against these crimes.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Kesari 2 is a courtroom fiction that showcases the events that happened around Jallianwala Bagh, confronted against the British by the lawyer, C. Sankaran Nair, to sue General Reginald Dyer and the colonial government.
Where to watch: Netflix
Maamla Legal Hai starring Ravi Kishan is a show highlighted the chaos started in Patparganj District, where the staff members strive to call out justice but chaos collides with the letter of the law.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A courtroom drama, Section 375 based on a filmmaker named Rohan Khurana accused for the rape case of Anjali Dangle, junior costume designer. By which, the court has sentenced him for 10 years in jail.