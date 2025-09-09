LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Birthday to Bollywood’s Khiladi: Akshay Kumar’s Greatest Action Highlights

Happy Birthday Bollywood’s Khiladi: Akshay Kumar’s Greatest Action movies

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 12:28 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 13:37 IST

Akshay Kumar is popularly known as Khiladi Kumar, known for brave and thrilling action roles. From Khiladi to Rowdy Rathore and Baby, his films show daring stunts and strong heroism. Akshay’s powerful performances and real-action scenes make him one of India’s top action stars.

Khiladi (1992)
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Khiladi (1992)

This was the film that started it all. Akshay’s breakout role established him as an action star, featuring smart, high-energy sequences that set the tone for his career.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

A mix of action and comedy, this film had Akshay playing a dynamic cop, delivering both thrilling chases and funny moments with equal flair.

Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995)
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995)

A gripping thriller where Akshay plays a cop assuming his twin brother’s identity to catch murderers, packed with edge-of-the-seat action scenes.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996)
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996)

Known for its larger-than-life stunts, this movie featured Akshay battling a powerful underworld don and showcased intense fight sequences.

Rowdy Rathore (2012)
5 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Akshay as a fearless cop with a heart of gold, packed with high-voltage stunts and larger-than-life action that thrilled audiences nationwide.

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014)
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014)

Akshay plays an army officer on a mission to curb terrorism, bringing intense, realistic combat scenes and nail-biting moments.

Baby (2015)
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Baby (2015)

A gritty espionage thriller with Akshay as an undercover agent who takes on terrorists. The movie is known for its tight, believable action sequences.

Sooryavanshi (2021)
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Sooryavanshi (2021)

Set in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Akshay’s role is packed with explosive action scenes and daring stunts that keep the adrenaline flowing.

Kesari (2019)
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Kesari (2019)

This historical drama shows Akshay as a fearless soldier in the Battle of Saragarhi, highlighting courage and raw battlefield action.

Gabbar Is Back (2015)
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Gabbar Is Back (2015)

Akshay plays a vigilante battling corruption with sharp moves and determined action, blending social messages with powerful fight scenes.

Trending Photo

From United States to Russia, five countries with largest air forces in world (pilot strength)
5

From United States to Russia, five countries with largest air forces in world (pilot strength)

Can fighter jets fly upside down for minutes?
8

Can fighter jets fly upside down for minutes?

From Radhakrishnan to Dhankhar: A complete list of India’s Vice-Presidents from 1952 to 2025 | PICS
14

From Radhakrishnan to Dhankhar: A complete list of India’s Vice-Presidents from 1952 to 2025 | PICS

From Bell Bottom to Kantara: 5 Rishab Shetty films that you need to watch
6

From Bell Bottom to Kantara: 5 Rishab Shetty films that you need to watch

India's growing defence exports: Which countries import equipment from India?
7

India's growing defence exports: Which countries import equipment from India?