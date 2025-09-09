Happy Birthday Bollywood’s Khiladi: Akshay Kumar’s Greatest Action movies

Akshay Kumar is popularly known as Khiladi Kumar, known for brave and thrilling action roles. From Khiladi to Rowdy Rathore and Baby, his films show daring stunts and strong heroism. Akshay’s powerful performances and real-action scenes make him one of India’s top action stars.
This was the film that started it all. Akshay’s breakout role established him as an action star, featuring smart, high-energy sequences that set the tone for his career.
A mix of action and comedy, this film had Akshay playing a dynamic cop, delivering both thrilling chases and funny moments with equal flair.
A gripping thriller where Akshay plays a cop assuming his twin brother’s identity to catch murderers, packed with edge-of-the-seat action scenes.
Known for its larger-than-life stunts, this movie featured Akshay battling a powerful underworld don and showcased intense fight sequences.
Akshay as a fearless cop with a heart of gold, packed with high-voltage stunts and larger-than-life action that thrilled audiences nationwide.
Akshay plays an army officer on a mission to curb terrorism, bringing intense, realistic combat scenes and nail-biting moments.
A gritty espionage thriller with Akshay as an undercover agent who takes on terrorists. The movie is known for its tight, believable action sequences.
Set in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Akshay’s role is packed with explosive action scenes and daring stunts that keep the adrenaline flowing.
This historical drama shows Akshay as a fearless soldier in the Battle of Saragarhi, highlighting courage and raw battlefield action.
Akshay plays a vigilante battling corruption with sharp moves and determined action, blending social messages with powerful fight scenes.