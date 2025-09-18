/Is that Sameer Wankhede? Aryan Khan's funny dig in Ba***ds Of Bollywood forces netizens to react

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, is finally out. Ever since the trailer dropped, the show has been going viral for its shocking and unexpected A-list cameos. However, what really shocked everyone was the sly dig Aryan took at former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who arrested him in a drug case back in 2021.

It seems Aryan has finally given his answer to his much-publicised arrest. While Shah Rukh Khan and his entire family remained quiet throughout the years, Aryan has now broken his silence, and that too in the wittiest way possible.

Does Sameer Wankhede make a cameo in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood?

In the first episode of the show, titled Meet the Ba***ds, Khan cleverly takes a dig at officer Sameer Wankhede.

As netizens tuned in to watch, they were surprised and couldn’t help but laugh at the scene where a police van arrives and a man resembling Wankhede steps out.

What happens in the show

In the first episode, the success party of a film has been organised. Soon, we see a police van arriving at the venue, when a man, says, “I will raid this venue today.”

The actor, resembling Wankhede, adjusting his pants and a luxury-brand belt, steps out, saying, “Drugs have ruined this country.''

He spots a man smoking, but lets him go because he isn’t part of Bollywood. “I am a part of war against drugs. I am part of wall against drugs. I am part of NCG,” the officer says in the scene.

However, he then notices Vaastav Shrivastav, an actor who is part of Bollywood but isn’t smoking. Despite this, the officer arrests him simply for standing next to the person smoking. As he drags him into the van, he says, “Satyamev Jayate.” This was the very motto, or we say trademark line, that Wankhede often repeated during Aryan’s case.

The scene has since gone viral on social media, with netizens making fun of how Aryan Khan sarcastically referenced his own ordeal, which is among one of the most controversial topics of tinseltown.

More about Aryan Khan's drug case

In Oct 2021, Aryan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested by the NCB on charges related to possession, consumption and sale of illegal and banned substances.