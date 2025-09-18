/The Ba***ds Of Bollywood X review: Netizens call it Aryan Khan's SUPERB debut

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is finally here, and the internet can’t wait to see what Shah Rukh Khan’s son has brought to the table. The highly anticipated project was promoted by the entire Bollywood fraternity, with many A-listers even making appearances in it.

Produced by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and streaming on Netflix, the show takes audiences into the never-before-seen side of the glamorous film industry.

What is Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood about?

Written and directed by Aryan, the seven-episode series is a satirical take on the Bollywood industry, its directors, writers, actors, and producers.

The story revolves around a young and handsome actor, Aasmaan Singh, a newcomer who rises to instant stardom after his film Revolver becomes a blockbuster. With big offers coming his way, Aasmaan quickly gets swept into the dazzling world of fame. But soon, he is forced to confront the darker, more unsettling side of the industry.

Alongside Aasmaan, the series introduces his uncle Avtaar Singh (Manoj Pahwa), a struggling backup singer, his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), and his manager Sanya (Anya Singh). On the Bollywood side, there’s producer Freddy Sodahwallah (Manish Chaudhari), filmmaker Karan Johar playing himself, rising star Karishma (Sahher Bambba), and her superstar father Ajay (Bobby Deol). As Aasmaan navigates the highs of showbiz, shocking truths and unexpected turns come his way.

The official description reads, “In this high-stakes drama, an ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood.”

What netizens are saying about the show?

The first reactions to the show are out, and some find the series fresh. While others said Aryan is here to rule and stay.

One X user wrote, “Brilliant first series 🥵♥️ #AryanKhan is here to stay and rule How he pulled off so many cameos, still can't believe it. Also the twist in last episode 🫣🫣 #TheBadsOfBollywood#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix.”