Tamil actor Robo Shankar passes away, Kamal Haasan pays tribute

Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar passed away. The popular Tamil actor breathed his last on Sept 18, in Chennai. He was 56.

Shankar died at a private hospital in Chennai after he collapsed on the set of the movie a few days back. According to reports, the actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he was treated by the doctors. However, his health deteriorated and he died, reportedly on Friday at 8:30 PM. It has been said that the actor's liver and kidneys were severely damaged. The actor was reportedly diagnosed with renal failure.

Shankar has been receiving prolonged treatment for jaundice, and many of his fans were shocked by his drastic weight loss.

Actor Robo Shankar passes away, tributes pour in

Soon after the news of Shankar's death broke, tributes started pouring in. Superstar Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Calling the late actor his younger brother, Haasan wrote,"Robo Shankar. Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. You're my younger brother. Will you just leave me and go? Your job is done, you left. My job remains unfinished. You left tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours."

Indian actor Karthi paid tribute on X. He wrote,''It aches to see how destructive choices over time can erode health. A great talent gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. #RoboShankar.''

One X user wrote,''Absolutely shocking😲 Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of #RoboShankar. His contribution to cinema & his humour style will always be cherished. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in eternal peace.''

Robo Shankar's career

Hailing from Madurai, the popular actor catapulted to stardom after he appeared in a stand-up comedy show, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. Talking about his acting career, he started with small and uncredited roles.