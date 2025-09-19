/Nina Dobrev's vacation with Zac Efron, Miles Teller and others post split from Shaun White | See pics

Hollywood actress Nina Dobrev, who is best known for her role in The Vampire Diaries, was seen enjoying herself with her friends on a vacation. This comes after her reported breakup with Shaun White after five years.
The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev recently took everyone by surprise and shocked when reports of her and Shaun White parting ways after 5 years spread like wildfire on social media. Amid this, the actress was seen having the time of her life with other friends, including Zac Efron, on a vacation.
Seems like the actress is not letting her lowest point in her life be hit by her current scenario. The 35-year-old star was enjoying herself with her longtime friends Keleigh Telle, Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, and Zac Efron in Italy for a vacation, reportedly.
In a few of the pictures, which are now going viral on social media, Dobrev was seen enjoying some quality time on the yacht, in a bathing suit, with a spritz in hand. In one of the photos, she was also seen sitting on a couch alongside Keleigh Teller on the boat deck.
According to PEOPLE report, it has been stated that the breakup was a mutual decision and wasn't an easy one, but still, they have love and deep respect for each other. The rumoured former couple are yet to address the same.
The duo had begun dating in 2019 and made it official in 2020. Reportedly, Shaun had retired from competing after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Before being with Shaun White, Nina Dobrev was in a relationship with her co-star from The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder, from 2010 to 2013. For the unversed, Nina Dobrev has been part of several popular films, including The Final Girls, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, The Roommate, Sick Girl, and Love Hard, among others.