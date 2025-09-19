/Mahavtar Narashimha OTT: Ashwin Kumar's animated film available to watch on THIS streaming platform

Mahavtar Narashimha, which became one of the highest-grossing animated films this year, is finally making its digital debut, much to the excitement of fans. Those who have missed out on watching it on big screens can finally catch a glimpse of it on OTT. Know when and where you can watch this mythical animated movie.

Mahavtar Narashimha is available on which platform?

Mahavtar Narashimha is now available to watch on streaming giant Netflix. They took to their social media handles and confirmed the release of the animated action-drama. Apart from sharing the poster of the film, the caption read, "The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom. Watch 'Mahavatar Narsimha', out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix."

Netizens flooded the comment section with excitement, and one user wrote, "Best Movie of 2025! Watched it in the theatre and will watch it again on Netflix because true cinema should never die". Another user wrote, "I was just waiting for this". "Finally, I'm gonna watch this movie".

Mahavatar Narasimha box office report

As per the report of Sacnilk, Mahavtar Narasimha has minted Rs 249 crore with Kannada version- Rs 9.74 crore, Telugu- 48.99 crore, Hindi- 186.99 crore, Tamil-2.87 crore, Malayalam- 0.56 crore.

Reportedly, the gross collection of India is Rs 296.5 crore, while the worldwide collection of the film is Rs 324.5 crore.

All about Mahavatar Narasimha

Mahavatar Narasimha, helmed by Ashwin Kumar, tells the story of Hiranyakashyap, a demon, who challenges Vishnu, proclaiming himself a god. However, his son Prahlad remains devoted to Vishnu, who appears as Narsimha to defeat the demon.

Presented by Hombale Films, it is the first installment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, which is based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.