/Mahavtar Narashimha OTT: Ashwin Kumar's animated film available to watch on THIS streaming platform

Mahavtar Narashimha, one of the highest-grossing films is helmed by Ashwin Kumar. The animated action-drama, backed by Hombale Films, is now available to watch on a streaming platform.
Mahavtar Narashimha, which became one of the highest-grossing animated films this year, is finally making its digital debut, much to the excitement of fans. Those who have missed out on watching it on big screens can finally catch a glimpse of it on OTT. Know when and where you can watch this mythical animated movie.
Mahavtar Narashimha is now available to watch on streaming giant Netflix. They took to their social media handles and confirmed the release of the animated action-drama. Apart from sharing the poster of the film, the caption read, "The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom. Watch 'Mahavatar Narsimha', out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix."
Netizens flooded the comment section with excitement, and one user wrote, "Best Movie of 2025! Watched it in the theatre and will watch it again on Netflix because true cinema should never die". Another user wrote, "I was just waiting for this". "Finally, I'm gonna watch this movie".
As per the report of Sacnilk, Mahavtar Narasimha has minted Rs 249 crore with Kannada version- Rs 9.74 crore, Telugu- 48.99 crore, Hindi- 186.99 crore, Tamil-2.87 crore, Malayalam- 0.56 crore.
Reportedly, the gross collection of India is Rs 296.5 crore, while the worldwide collection of the film is Rs 324.5 crore.
Mahavatar Narasimha, helmed by Ashwin Kumar, tells the story of Hiranyakashyap, a demon, who challenges Vishnu, proclaiming himself a god. However, his son Prahlad remains devoted to Vishnu, who appears as Narsimha to defeat the demon.
Presented by Hombale Films, it is the first installment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, which is based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.
The soundtrack and background score were composed by Sam C. S., with editing handled by Ajay Varma and Ashwin Kumar himself. It was screened on November 25, 2024, at the International Film Festival of India and was theatrically released on July 25, 2025, in 2D and 3D formats.