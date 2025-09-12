/The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and Shaun White part ways after 5 years; Here's why

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and her fiancé, Olympic snowboarding star Shaun White, have shocked fans after reports of them parting ways after 5 years are doing the rounds on the internet. The couple were engaged last year in October and were even spotted together a few days before their rumoured split. But, why the couple has split and more, let's delve into to know more details.

What was the exact cause of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's split?

As per a report of PEOPLE, a source close to the duo has stated that, "It was a mutual decision, and wasn't an easy one, but it was made with love and deep respect for one another". However, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have yet to give an official statement in regard to this.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The rumours of a split surfaced when Nina Dobrev walked the red carpet of Eternity premiere at this year's Toronto Film Festival on September 7, without her engagement ring. Moreover, she had also unpinned her engagement post, which was visible since October 2024.

Nina Dobrev-Shaun White's relationship timeline

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White began dating in 2019 and reportedly moved in together before the pandemic hit. They made their relationship official in 2020. Shaun retired from competing after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Shaun proposed to Nina in a stunning setting of white roses and a dazzling 5-carat diamond ring. The proposal had happened in New York City. Before being with Shaun White, Nina Dobrev was in a relationship with her co-star from The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder, from 2010 to 2013.