/Did you know Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were once kicked out of a cafe?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are loved by the fans for their charm. But recently it was revealed that the couple was once kicked out of a cafe in New Zealand. In an interview ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues shared an interesting story about her encounter with the star batsman and the actress that caught the attention of the netizens. Apparently they were ended up being asked to leave a cafe, but not for the reasons you might think.

The cafe meeting in New Zealand

While speaking in an interview with Mashable India, Rodrigues recalled how she and teammate Smriti Mandhana had approached Kohli for batting advice while both the men’s and women’s teams were staying at the same hotel in New Zealand. However, what started as a short discussion turned into an impromptu cafe hangout. “Virat bhai invited us to the cafe in the hotel and Anushka was also there. For the first half an hour, we only spoke about cricket." He even told Smriti and me, ‘'You both have the power to change women’s cricket and I can see that happening,'' Jemimah revealed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source