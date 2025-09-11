/Wait, What! THIS star Is Selena Gomez's Ring Bearer for Wedding With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has given the fans a peek into her upcoming wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco, and it’s already a topic of conversation in Hollywood. The 32-year-old singer and actress got engaged to the music producer in December 2024, after six months of dating, and the wedding is said to be one of the most heartwarming celebrations in the industry. But do you know who will play the special role of ring bearer on her big day?

Selena Gomez Shares Wedding Details

During the promotion for the latest season of her Hulu series Only Murders In The Building, Gomez appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the host couldn’t resist bringing up her engagement, teasing, “Selena, you’re getting married soon.” Gomez admitted that wedding planning has been a joyful process. “It’s wonderful. I’m very lucky; it’s going well. I’m so excited,” she said with a blushing smile.

When asked about her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short being part of the wedding, the singer spilled the news- “Marty’s the ring bearer.” The crowd at the show erupted in laughter as Short pretended to deliver the ring in dramatic Lord of the Rings style.

Selena's Bond With Martin Short

Selena’s reveal quickly went viral online, with fans loving her light moment with Short and Martin. The actress’s bond with her veteran co-stars has always been in the spotlight of Only Murders In The Building and this hearty announcement proved just how close they are. Short also admires Gomez and Blanco. In a recent chat on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, he said, “I just adore her. I’m so happy she’s marrying this fabulous guy, Benny Blanco. He’s cool, funny, easygoing, and she absolutely adores him.”

Besides the wedding update, Season 5 of 'Only Murders In The Building' is also catching the attention of her fans. It recently premiered to rave reviews, with Gomez once again starring alongside Martin and Short in the comedic murder mystery. The series continues to showcase her range as an actress, along with being a beloved singer.

A star-studded celebration

Her engagement to Blanco was first announced on December 11, 2024, when the couple shared romantic photos featuring her gorgeous engagement ring. Their sparkling romance, from collaborating on music to building a home together in Beverly Hills, has captured the hearts of people worldwide. Fans are really excited, and many called her gesture "sweet and cute." Another user commented, "Great pick."

While the full wedding guest list has not been confirmed yet, the event is going to be star-studded. Selena's close friend Taylor Swift has already hinted she will play a special role, joking she’s ready to be the flower girl. With Hollywood stars, the music industry, and her closest circle by her side, Gomez’s wedding day is set to be unforgettable.