/Selena Gomez's fun-filled bachelorette celebration in Mexico ahead of her wedding to Benny Blanco | See pics

Selena Gomez is on cloud nine after the singer got engaged to Benny Blanco after dating for quite some time. The celebration became double when Taylor Swift also got recently engaged to Travis Kelce. Now, Selena, the soon-to-be bride, has shared her fun-filled bachelorette celebration pictures on social media, and fans are already going gaga over it.

Glimpses of Selena Gomez's bachelorette celebration

As Selena Gomez fans are eagerly waiting for her wedding to Benny Blanco, the Same Old Love hitmaker shared some aesthetic photos on Instagram. She can be seen enjoying the time of her life on a yacht with her friends. In another photo, Selena is also seen wearing a Bride-to-be bow.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fans fell in love with her sneak peek of the celebration and flooded the comment section, blessing her for all the happiness. One user wrote, "The most beautiful bride-to-be! I am so excited for you. Wishing you endless love and happiness in this next chapter because this is what you deserve". Another user wrote, "Looks like you had the best time in Mexico". Her beau, Benny

Blanco, also responded to the post with several heart emojis.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's relationship timeline

Record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco and singer-producer-actress Selena Gomez have been together since June 2023. The couple has often shared snippets of their lives on social media, much to the delight of their fans.