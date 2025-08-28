/Linkin Park is finally performing in India, the band announces details in a newsletter

The rumours were all true! American nu metal band Linkin Park is all set to perform in India. The band’s first performance in India is scheduled to take place on January 25, 2026, at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi racecourse – possibly as a part of Lollapalooza India.

The announcement comes after months of speculation around the band’s maiden performance in India, where they have an enormous and loyal fan base. General ticket sales opened on Thursday at noon, and the band reportedly sent out a newsletter to fans with an official festival poster.

The band’s co-founder Mike Shinoda, wrote in the message, “India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate, and we can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier announcement of India performance was taken down

The band’s official website had briefly displayed details of the India performance under the From Zero World Tour calendar, only to take the information down soon after. That move further fuelled speculation that the group could headline Lollapalooza India 2026.

So far BookMyShow and the Lollapalooza India team have not issued a formal confirmation, but the band’s newsletter has lead to excitement among fans.

The performance is indeed a part of Linkin Park’s From Zero World Tour, which marks the band’s return after a long hiatus.