/Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spotted at a Ganesh Utsav celebration, fans say ‘It’s been a while’

It has been a while since we spotted Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at any event together. The couple on Thursday appeared together for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in coordinated outfits. Ever since they welcomed the birth of their daughter Dua in September 2024, the couple has been busy with parenting duties and thus, has kept a low profile.

Ranveer, Deepika spotted at Ganesh Utsav celebrations

The duo, considered one of the most popular couples in Bollywood, was spotted at the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai.

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out in style to enjoy Ganpati celebrations. Their videos show Ranveer and Deepika offering prayers to the deity as other guests look on. Singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh shared pics from the puja with Deepika and Ranveer.

The couple matched their outfits and looked stunning. Deepika wore an elegant ethnic outfit in muted gold. She wore dangler earrings and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Her husband, Ranveer Singh debuted a clean-shaven look after a long time. The actor, who had been sporting a scruffy look with long hair and beard for a long time, looked fresh in short hair and a clean face, reminding fans of his look from his films like Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).

Ranveer sported a brown printed kurta for the event as he offered prayers along with his wife and posed for photos.

Fans react

Fans were happy to catch a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood couple after a long time. Many praised Ranveer’s new look.

“omg this Ranveer looks so charismatic so glad he shaved his beard,” wrote a fan.

Another wrote, “It’s been a while since we’ve seen Ranveer clean shaven, he looks great. Also, Deepika always looks so beautiful in traditional style!” Another internet user stated, “Deepi looks so good <3 Continues to have superstar aura,” while a comment read, “the aura deepika holds is unreal soo good to see her also ranveer looks handsome in clean shaved look.”

Ranveer and Deepika have already signed new projects. Deepika will be featuring in filmmaker Atlee’s new film, co-starring Allu Arjun. Ranveer will be seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which is set to release in theatres on December 5.