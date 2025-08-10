/Deepika Padukone steps back from The Intern remake, here’s how she’ll still be part of it: Reports

The Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern has been in talks for years. However, the project has faced several delays due to unforeseen circumstances. Amid all this, it has now been learned that Padukone has stepped away from the lead role and will instead be part of the movie as a producer.

Back in 2020, the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film was announced with Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in the lead. After Kapoor's passing, Amitabh Bachchan came on board to take on the role. However, the film has never gone on floors due to continuous setbacks that kept pushing the production timeline.

Deepika Padukone steps down from The Intern: Reports

Padukone, who is currently living a low-key life after welcoming her daughter Dua, has stepped down from the lead role. While there is no official confirmation on this, a source close to the project has revealed that Padukone will be involved with the project as a producer.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the source told,“This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot. A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform."

“The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant," the source added. She will be producing the movie under KA Productions.

Padukone was expected to play the role of Anne Hathaway's character in the movie, who is the founder of a fashion house. Meanwhile, Bachchan is on board to play the role of Robert De Niro’s character, who is a senior intern.

More about The Intern

Directed by Nancy Meyers, the original movie stars De Niro as Ben Whittaker, a 70-year-old widower who wants purpose in his retirement life. To stay active, he joins a fashion startup as a senior intern, where he works under Jules Ostin (Anne), the founder and CEO. As the two start working together, they develop a sweet bond, teaching each other the meaning of life.