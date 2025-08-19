/Deepika Padukone to Bhumi Pednekar: 6 bankable actresses who are also successful entrepreneurs

Other than impressing their fans with diverse roles, these actresses are also spreading their wings in business sectors, including spaces like skincare, clothing, hotels and more and gaining success too.
Gone are the days when Bollywood actresses were only known for their acting prowess. In present times, actresses are also successful businesswomen. In addition to being some of the most bankable actresses in today’s time, these powerful female figures are also dominating the business world. Take a look
Shilpa Shetty ventured into the restaurant business with Bastian and is now the co-owner of multiple Bastian brands across the country. The restaurant is celebrated for its lavish dining services and has become a go-to spot for several B-town celebs.
Bhumi Satish Pednekar recently turned entrepreneur with her sister Samiksha by launching Back Bay, a premium beverage brand that’s untouched by human hands. With a manufacturing unit in Himachal, Back Bay serves water with naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals. It is also aiming at resetting the beverage space with better quality hydration.
Deepika Padukone is the proud owner of a skincare brand 82E. The self-care brand, launched in 2022, features products made using Indian ingredients.
Alia Bhatt owns the kids wear brand, Ed-a-Mamma, launched in 2020. The brand sets itself apart by offering a range of naturally sourced and sustainable apparel for children.
In 2023, Kriti Sanon launched Hyphen, a skincare brand that aims to provide realistic and simplified skincare solutions. As the brand’s Chief Customer Officer, Kriti Sanon participates in various aspects of the brand, including research, design, testing and customer satisfaction.
Katrina Kaif turned businesswoman with Kay Beauty in 2019, launching India’s first celebrity-owned beauty brand. Katrina’s Kay Beauty slowly expanded its reach to over 300 retail stores in more than 1600 cities.