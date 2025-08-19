LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Dhurandhar shoot hit by health scare, food poisoning affects crew members

Dhurandhar shoot hit by health scare, food poisoning affects crew members

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 20:14 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 20:14 IST
Dhurandhar shoot hit by health scare, food poisoning affects crew members
The shoot of Dhurandhar was hit by a health scare after several crew members suffered from food poisoning. The incident disrupted filming schedules as affected members received medical attention.

Trending Topics

trending videos