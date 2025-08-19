Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Dhurandhar shoot hit by health scare, food poisoning affects crew members
Dhurandhar shoot hit by health scare, food poisoning affects crew members
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 19, 2025, 20:14 IST
| Updated:
Aug 19, 2025, 20:14 IST
The shoot of Dhurandhar was hit by a health scare after several crew members suffered from food poisoning. The incident disrupted filming schedules as affected members received medical attention.
Trending Topics
dhurandhar
world news
wion
trending videos
Trump-Putin Ukraine talks underway in Alaska | Seated for 'high-stakes' meet
Bangladesh Army Chief Reaffirms Nation’s Secular Democratic Foundations
Trump-Zelensky meet: Trump interrupts meeting with European leaders to call Putin
U.S: Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Drops to Lowest Level of His Second Term
Israel-Gaza War: Hamas Accepts 60-Day Ceasefire, Hostage Deal: Report
Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Shows Ukraine Map to Zelensky Highlighting Putin’s Control
Trump Tariffs: Rubio Defends US Decision to Spare China From Sweeping Tariffs
Pakistan Floods: Disaster Hits Pakistan! More Than 300 Killed In 48 Hours
Pakistan flash floods: Over 344 dead, 156 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
BREAKING: Russian nuclear bombers roar near Alaska
Trump-Zelensky meet: Trump Says He Will Call President Putin After Meeting
UN Warns Of Widespread Famine In Gaza | Over 180 Deaths From Starvation Reported Since War Began
India-China Relations: China To Lift Curbs On Key Exports To India
DIOR's Deja Vu: 2023 Ad Resurfaces in Public Memory; Offensive Imagery in High Fashion
Survivors of Nagasaki: Hibakusha Preserve the Legacy of Atomic Tragedy
Russia- Ukraine War: Trump Sets Up Putin-Zelensky Direct Talks
Trump-Zelensky meet: Zelensky suits up for Trump as Ukraine's future hangs in balance
Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Shows Ukraine Map to Zelensky Highlighting Putin’s Control
BREAKING: Trump, Zelensky hope for trilateral meet | Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Hamas Backs Gaza Ceasefire Deal, Agrees to Free Some Hostages
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Mumbai Rains: Mumbai Severe Rainstorm Triggers Red Alert in Mumbai
Houthis Hypersonic Ballistic Missile Strikes Israeli Airport
China offers 'pregnancy robot' for $14,000
Serbia Tensions: President Vucic Promises Strong Action After Riots
U.S. Revokes Over 6,000 Student Visas, Says State Department
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' Smashes Worldwide Records, Earns $48.5 MN
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin's missile strike obligates key Ukraine depot
Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky To Lose Donbas? Why Is It So Important To Putin?
Which 6 Wars Did Trump Claim To Have 'Ended' In The Last Six Months?
Trump-Zelensky Talks: Did Trump pause his meeting with Zelensky to call Putin?
Gaza war: Israelis call for peaceful coexistence with Palestine, demand release of hostages
Egypt Warns Israel That Mass Displacement Of Gazans Is A ‘Red Line’
Trump-Zelensky Meet: Trump Presents Ukraine Map to Zelensky
Chinese FM Wang Yi meets NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi
Trump-Zelensky meet: NATO membership, territorial integrity on the line for Ukraine
India stands firm as Trump slaps 25% tariff on exports over Russia ties, BRICS role
Pakistan’s Big Buys from China: Frigates, Tanks, Jets & Submarines
Trump-Zelensky Meeting: Zelensky, EU Leaders Arrive at The White House to Meet Trump
India hits back at China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh
Trump-Zelensky meet: Ukrainian president arrives in all-black pant suit to Oval Office
China Introduces Robot Pregnancy With Artificial Womb, Shaping the Future of Birth
Israel-Gaza War: Hamas Says It Accepts Proposal For Ceasefire And Release Of Hostages
India–China Reset? Doval–Wang Border Talks, Modi–Xi Meet
Flamingo, Ukraine’s 3,000km-range Game Changer Missile Which Can Hit Deep Inside Russia
Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky's Suit, Highlight Of The Meet? Trump Praises Ukraine's President
Trump Orders Zelensky: Drop NATO, Abandon Crimea, 'Surrender and End the War'
Trump Whisper to Macron Caught on Hot Mic: " I Think He Wants To A Deal With Me"