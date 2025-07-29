/Kangana Ranaut reacts as Pawan Kalyan chooses her over Priyanka, Kareena as his ideal co-star

Kangana Ranaut has found a fan in actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan. The Telugu star was recently seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The actor is famous for not taking part in film promotions. However, recently, the actors spoke to a website and even answered a quick round of rapid fire. The actor picked Kangana Ranaut as his ideal co-star over other Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Kangana has now reacted to the viral video.

Pawan picks Kangana over other Bollywood actresses

During the rapid-fire round, Pawan was asked if he would rather act with Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone. Calling it a ‘difficult choice’, he picked both. When asked between Alia, Deepika, and Kriti Sanon, Pawan smiled and picked all three. When asked to choose between Alia, Deepika, Kriti, and Kiara Advani, Pawan seemed to make up his mind while picking Kriti.

Pawan was then asked if he would rather work with Kriti or Kangana Ranaut, and he answered Kangana. He also picked Kangana when asked to choose between her and Priyanka Chopra. When it came to Kareena Kapoor and Kangana, Pawan said it depended on the film. The actor added, “I still feel…looking at how she portrayed Indira Gandhi (in Emergency), I think I should go with the stronger person, Kangana Ranaut.”

The video was widely circulated on social media and caught Kangana’s attention too. The actress reshared it on her Instagram stories with a folded hands emoji.

The only female actor who managed to beat Kangana as Pawan’s favourite potential co-star was his brother Chiranjeevi’s Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari co-star, the late Sridevi. When asked to choose between Kangana and Sridevi, Pawan replied with a smile, “This one, Sridevi, of course.”

Kangana Ranaut’s recent project

The actress who made her debut in 2006 in Anurag Basu’s Gangster has acted in only one Telugu film so far in her career. Kangana starred opposite Prabhas in Ek Niranjan in 2009. The actress was last seen in Emergency, which was released earlier this year. Kangana directed and produced the film and featured as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. Kangana was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, in the 2024 General Elections.

Meanwhile, Pawan, who was last seen in the 2023 film Bro, was seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was released in theatres last week in all south Indian languages. The film has yet to be released in Hindi.