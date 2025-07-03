Hari Hara Veera Mallu: The first trailer for Pawan Kalyan's long-delayed epic action-adventure is here| Watch

The trailer for Pawan Kalyan’s long-delayed action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally dropped. This epic adventure, set during the Mughal period, will be a two-parter. The upcoming first part is titled Sword Vs Spirit and will be released worldwide this July. The trailer showcases intense action sequences and features Pawan Kalyan in a never-before-seen avatar. It also gives a few glimpses of Bollywood star Bobby Deol, who will be playing the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The visuals and VFX look impressive, with the team behind the film revealing that the post-production work took two years to complete.

What is Hari Hara Veera Mallu about?

The movie went through multiple delays, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later because of Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments. Set in the Mughal era, the story follows the adventures of Veera Mallu, an outlaw tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie boasts an ensemble star cast including Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and Anupam Kher.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has a reported budget of ₹250 crores ($29 million). The cinematography is handled by Gnana Shekar and V. S. Manoj Paramahamsa, with editing by Praveen K. L., and music composed by M. M. Keeravani. The movie will be Pawan Kalyan’s first major release since the 2023 film Bro, which was directed by Samuthirakani. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to hit the big screen on July 24.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has two other projects in the pipeline. The first is OG, directed and written by Sujeeth, known for his work on films like Run Raja Run and Saaho. The movie is currently in post-production and marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi. The second is Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is currently being filmed under the direction of Harish Shankar.