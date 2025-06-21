/Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Makers drop new release date for Pawan Kalyan's delayed mangum opus

Pawan Kalyan's highly-anticipated magnum opus Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally been given a release date after multiple delays, be it due to visual effects or other post-production processes. The makers gave a treat to the fans who are eagerly waiting for the action starrer to release on silver screens. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in June 2025. The makers even dropped a new poster along with the release date and several hoardings too being placed in southern cities, which hints that this time the film won't be delayed.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu release date announced, fans react

The official X handle of Hari Hara Veera Mallu page has shared a poster showcasing Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol in their intense look. Along with the poster, the caption read, "One fights for power. One fights for Dharma. The clash of legacies begins...Witness the Battle for truth, faith, and freedom In Cinemas Worldwide July 24, 2025. A Historic experience awaits".

Soon, fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Power vs Dharma, the fire is release. Can't wait for this epic ride on July 24th". Another user wrote, "No postponing from this date". "Mark my words, haters! This movie will be an unexpected blockbuster for Power star Pawan Kalyan. This movie already created a record in postponing the release dates This will be the first movie to be a big hit with these many number of postpones", wrote the third user.

Why has Hari Hara Veera Mallu been postponed many times?

As per reports, the film was delayed after the film's censor certification, which was expected to take place on time and was put on hold. Reportedly, sources from the censor board had confirmed that the producers had not requested a scheduled appointment.

In addition, there were also reports of delays in visual effects and other post-production processes were the main reasons behind the uncertainty. However, no official confirmation was ever made about this issue. Moreover, reports were also making rounds a few days ago that Pawan Kalyan might have returned his Rs 11 crore in advance to the producer of the film to help with the financial issues.

All about Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The movie is set during the Mughal era and follows the adventures of Veera Mallu, an outlaw who is tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and Anupam Kher.

The cinematography for the movie is helmed by Ravi K. Chandran, editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and music composed by National Award winner Thaman S. Ben Lock, who has supervised the graphic work in renowned Hollywood movies including Aquaman, Warcraft, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens is in charge of VFX. The film was earlier scheduled for release on May 9 but was delayed due to certain reasons. The post-theatrical rights of the movie were acquired by Amazon Prime Video.