/Case filed against Nani by fan, alleges main story of HIT 3 copied her registered scripts

According to multiple online reports, a copyright case has been filed against actor Nani and five others by writer Vimala Velan at the Madras High Court. She alleges that Nani's HIT: The Third Case’s main plot was copied from her registered scripts Agent 11 (2021) and Agent V (2022). It remains to be seen if the case holds any merit. HIT 3 is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, and the movie has grossed over ₹120 crores ($13.8 million) since its release on 1 May. It has outgrossed the previous two entries in the HIT franchise and received praise for its no-holds-barred action and engaging plot. HIT: The Third Case is currently streaming on Netflix.

What is HIT 3 about?

Each entry in the HIT franchise is a stand-alone movie and focuses on Indian police officers who are members of an elite task force known as the Homicide Investigation Team (HIT), responsible for solving murders and other complex cases that have proven difficult to crack.

In HIT 3, Nani plays the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a police officer in the state of Jammu and Kashmir investigating a series of gruesome murders. His investigation puts him on the trail of a group of psychopaths who call themselves CTK (Capture, Torture, Kill). While Arjun and his team ultimately stop CTK, a fourth instalment was teased in the post-credit scene of the movie.

Nani’s upcoming projects

In the post-credit scene, we are introduced to ACP Veerappan IPS, played by none other than actor Karthi, who discovers a body hidden inside a truck. Meanwhile, Nani has just announced his next project with director Sailesh Kolanu. The duo will be collaborating again, this time for a comedy.

Nani's next big release is the action-thriller The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela. The movie is set in the 1980s and takes place in the city of Secunderabad. With a budget of ₹150 crores($17.3 million), the film is expected to be released worldwide in May 2026.

