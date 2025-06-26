/Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Zohran Mamdani: ‘Sounds more Pakistani than India’

While the world may be cheering Zohran Mamdani the Democratic candidate for the New York mayor’s post, actress-turned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut doesn’t seem too impressed with him. Ranaut in a recent post on Instagram claimed Mamdani “sounds more Pakistani than Indian.”

"His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri , a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in Newyork, she married Mehmood Mamdani ( Gujarati origin) a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran, he sounds more Pakistani than Indian," Ms Ranaut claimed.

"Whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline, and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!! It's the same story everywhere. On a different note met Mira ji on a couple of occasions. Congratulations to the parents," she added.



Ranaut isn’t the only politician who has crictised Mamdani for his alleged ‘anti-India’ stance. Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi too slammed the 33-year-old Mamdani, stating that India "doesn't need" allies like him.

"When Zohran Mamdani opens his mouth, Pakistan's PR team takes the day off. India doesn't need enemies with 'allies' like him shouting fiction from New York," Mr Singhvi said in a social media post.



Zohran Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor. He is the son of renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry. Zohran Mamdani was declared victorious in the Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday night.

He was born in Uganda's Kampala on October 18, 1991, and raised in New York City. He moved to New York