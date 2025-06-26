'He looks TERRIBLE': Trump slams '100% communist lunatic' Zohran Mamdani after he wins NYC's Democratic mayoral primary

Indian-American Zohran Mamdani declared victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday night (June 25) after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded defeat. While the final result will depend on the ranked-choice voting tally, Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist appeared to be in a dominant position, AP reported. Even as Mamdani's final victory is awaited, US President Donald Trump slammed him and described his looks as ‘terrible’ and his voive ‘grating.’ In two posts on Truth Social, the US president not only criticised Mamdani but also Democratic leaders including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - who serves as US representative for New York's 14th congressional district. Trump also called Mamdani ‘100% communist lunatic.’

“Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him,” Trump said, adding in a sarcastic remark at the end - “Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!”

Further, criticising Democrats, Trump said that they should nominate Jasmine Crockett - whom he termed “Low IQ Candidate” for President and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar as Vice President, along with Mamdani - who will soon be New York Mayor. Trump declared that "the country is really screwed," poking fun at Democrats and expressing frustration over Mamdani's victory.

“I have an idea for the Democrats to bring them back into “play.” After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet – Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!”

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Kwame Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, but was brought up with his family in New York City, USA, at the age of 7. After graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College, he became an American citizen in 2018. He attended the Bronx High School of Science and later earned a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College, where he co-founded the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. Mamdani and his wife, 27-year-old Brooklyn-based Syrian artist Rama Duwaji, met on the dating app Hinge. His mother, Mira Nair, is a celebrated film director and his father Professor Mahmood Mamdani, teaches at Columbia. Both of them are Harvard alumni. Mamdani's unique campaign went viral on social media and got the world talking as he spoke directly to the New York city’s massive South Asian population through a language they understood deeply: Bollywood - using pop culture refrences, iconic songs, etc.