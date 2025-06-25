/India-origin Zohran Mamdani likely to win New York City democratic mayoral primary. Who is he?

Former governor Andrew Cuomo conceded the New York City Democratic mayoral primary to Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist member of the state Assembly, as he had a substantial lead in the election race on Tuesday night. If elected, Mamdani would make history as the city's first Muslim and Indian American mayor.

The vote takes place after four years following the resignation of the 67-year-old Andrew Cuomo as governor after his alleged involvement in a sexual harassment scandal. Cuomo’s concession came as a ranked-choice count will decide the race’s outcome after neither Democrat got a clear majority in the vote. Mamdani began to pull ahead with over an estimated 80 per cent of ballots counted.

In a speech to supporters, Cuomo said, "Mamdani 'won' and we are going to take a look and make some decisions." Tonight is his night,” Cuomo said, Associated Press reported.

A ranked-choice voting system is being used in New York City, and if no candidate reaches 50 per cent of the vote, the board will tally the second-choice candidates of the people. Mamdani is expected to benefit more than Cuomo from the count as he cross-endorsed with Lander last week, according to a report in the Guardian.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Kwame Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, but was brought up with his family in New York City, USA, at the age of 7. After graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College, he became an American citizen in 2018. Zohran worked as a foreclosure prevention housing counsellor before representing the 36th Assembly District and its neighbourhoods of Astoria, Ditmars-Steinway, and Astoria Heights. While working as a counsellor, he used to assist low-income homeowners of color across Queens fight off eviction and live in their homes; as a result, this job led him to run for office, as per his profile report on the government website of the New York Assembly.

After spending countless days negotiating with banks that prioritised profits over people, Zohran came to recognise that the housing crisis, one that existed long before the pandemic, was not a natural occurrence but the result of deliberate choices. These choices stemmed from decades of pro-corporate policies implemented both nationwide and in his state. Still, like all choices, there’s always room for change, and Zohran is eager to help drive that transformation.

It wasn’t just his professional background that shaped his political journey—it was his experience with grassroots organising that truly set it in motion. In high school, Zohran co-founded his school’s first cricket team, which later participated in the inaugural season of the Public School Athletic League’s cricket tournament.

Prior to this, his political expressions were largely confined to lengthy Facebook posts, which, he jokes, were about as impactful as the Yankees’ championship wins in the past decade. Carrying the spirit of organising forward, Zohran later co-founded his college’s first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter and went on to work with progressive groups nationwide, campaigning for national candidates and pushing for expanded healthcare access. Though his path also included stints in film, music, and writing, it was always activism that grounded him, transforming disillusionment with the world into purposeful action.

Now, as a member of the State Assembly, Zohran works daily to build a future in which all New Yorkers can live with dignity—a dignity not dictated by market forces. With nearly a quarter of his Astoria constituents spending half their income on rent, grappling with the most polluted air in Queens, and facing the highest rates of police profiling in the borough, Zohran envisions a future where housing, energy, and justice truly serve the many, not just the privileged few.

He is the first South Asian man to work in the NYS Assembly, as well as the first person from Uganda and only the third Muslim to ever be a member of this body.