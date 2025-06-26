/Elon Musk's humour is back: He wants Iran to not destroy THIS 'top secret nuclear facility', posts an emoji about Zohran Mamdani

Tech giant Elon Musk is back with his humour on X days after his exit from the White House and an ugly phase of breakup with US President Donald Trump. All seems well now as Musk is back at reacting to the ongoing news cycle while keeping his usual humour intact. On Thursday (June 26), Musk joked about the recent Iran-Israel tensions and the victory of Indian-origin Democrat Zohran Mamdani in the mayoral primary in New York. Posting a ‘thinking’ emoji on former US President Bill Clinton's congratulatory message for Mamdani, Musk seemed to ask why the former president wished him when he had earlier endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayor’s race. He also joked about LinkedIn by posting a meme that featured an image of LinkedIn headquarters and a line below that urged Iran not to bomb “the secret nuclear facility.

Zohran Mamdani and the story so far

Earlier, US President Donald Trump slammed him and described his looks as ‘terrible’ and his voice ‘grating.’ In two posts on Truth Social, the US president not only criticised Mamdani but also Democratic leaders, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - who serves as US representative for New York's 14th congressional district and called Mamdani ‘100% communist lunatic.’ “Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him,” Trump said, adding in a sarcastic remark at the end - “Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Indian-American Zohran Mamdani declared victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday night (June 25) after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded defeat. While the final result will depend on the ranked-choice voting tally, Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist appeared to be in a dominant position. Mamdani, was born in Kampala, Uganda, but was brought up with his family in New York City, USA, at the age of 7. He became an American citizen in 2018. His mother, Mira Nair, is a celebrated film director and his father Professor Mahmood Mamdani, teaches at Columbia.

Iran-Israel-US conflict