/Who is Rama Duwaji, the NYC Mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani's artist wife?

The democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani stunned everybody in the race for New York City’ mayoral primary on Tuesday (June 25) after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded defeat. While the final result will depend on the ranked-choice voting tally, Mamdani, the 33-year-old Indian-American appeared to be in a dominant position, according to the Associated Press.

So, as the excitement over Mamdani, who is now poised to become the nominee grows, the eagerness to know about his wife Rama Duwaji has also increased among the US citizens.

Who is Rama Duwaji?

The 27-year-old Duwaji is an illustrator and visual artist based in Brooklyn, New York. According to her Instagram bio she originally hails from Damascus, Syria.

She holds a BFA in Communication Design from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master’s in Illustration from the School of Visual Arts in New York.

Duwaji's career has been associated with The New Yorker, The Washington Post, the BBC, Apple, Spotify, VICE and the Tate Modern museum in London, among others, reported the AP, citing one of her bio page.

Duwaji, Mamdani's love story

The couple’s love story did not begin at a party or some family gettogether but through the dating app Hinge.

"First is, I found my wife on Hinge. So (dating apps) still work. Just to let people know," Mamdani had said in an interview to YouTuber Kaneez Surka.

In December 2024 Duwaji and Mamdani got engaged and a few months later they tied the knot in early 2025 in a quiet civil ceremony at the New York City clerk’s office.

After Duwaji got married, she was criticised for keeping a low profile throughout Mamdani’s mayoral campaign which was later defended by her husband.

“Three months ago, I married the love of my life, Rama, at the City Clerk’s office,” Mamdani wrote.