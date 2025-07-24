Hari Hara Veera Mallu X review: Here's what netizens have to say about Pawan Kalyan's historical epic

Pawan Kalyan's historical action epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally hit the big screen worldwide. The movie will be Pawan Kalyan’s first major release since the 2023 film Bro. The movie has already brought in ₹50 crores ($5.7 million) in advance ticket sales worldwide and is sure to shatter a few records by the end of its opening weekend. The movie went through multiple delays due to Pawan Kalyan's political commitments and the global pandemic, but now that it is finally out, let's find out what netizens have to say about the film.

Netizens review Hari Hara Veera Mallu

What is Hari Hara Veera Mallu About?

Set in the Mughal era, the story follows the adventures of Veera Mallu, an outlaw tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb. The Koh-i-Noor is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, weighing 105.6 carats. It will be a two-parter. The first part is titled Sword Vs Spirit, and the second part is in pre-production.

The star-studded cast of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The movie boasts an ensemble star cast including Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb, Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami, Nargis Fakhri as Roshanara, Vikramjeet Virk as Mirza Khan and Dalip Tahil as Abul Hasan Qutb Shah. The rest of the supporting cast includes Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Pujita Ponnada, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Anupam Kher.

The cinematography is handled by Gnana Shekar and V. S. Manoj Paramahamsa, with editing by Praveen K. L., and music composed by M. M. Keeravani.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office predictions

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has a reported budget of ₹300 crores ($34 million). The movie is projected to take in between ₹40 and ₹50 crores ($4.6 and 5.7 million) on its opening day from the Indian market and around ₹25 crores ($289,500) from the overseas market and could end up being one of Pawan Kalyan's strongest opening day collections.

