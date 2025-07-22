/Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Andhra Pradesh government's nod for hiking ticket prices of Pawan Kalyan starrer sparks row

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is touted to be one of the most-anticipated films of the year in Tollywood. With several delays, it is scheduled to release in cinemas this month. However, fans who are eager to watch this film have called out after the Andhra Pradesh government hiked the ticket prices.

Netizens react to hiked ticket prices of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The makers had approached the AP government for the increase in ticket prices. The latest order has been issued. The government has given a green signal to increase the ticket prices of Hari Hara Veera Mallu for the first ten days.



As per the state's order, the film's premiere show will take place at 9:00 pm on July 23, just a day before its official release, with ticket prices at Rs 600. From July 24 to 27, multiplex tickets can be sold at an additional Rs 200 and single-screen tickets at an additional Rs 150. Between July 28 and August 2, the hike allowed Rs 150 in multiplexes and up to Rs 106 in single screens.



Despite the declaration, no such privileges would be given as per Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who had declared in the Assembly, post the tragic Pushpa 2 stampede incident. Netizens were not happy with the decision and gave their opinion on social media platforms. One user wrote, "Unnecessary hikes". Another user wrote, "Any movie ticket should be priced Rs 200". "Why so much hike", wrote the third user.

All about Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The movie is set during the Mughal era and follows the adventures of Veera Mallu, an outlaw who is tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and Anupam Kher.