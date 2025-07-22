/Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle: Bollywood stars come together for a new chat show

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are teaming up. Not for a new film but for a new chat show titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The show will be hosted by the two enigmatic stars and one can expect the talk show to be bold, fiery and candid. Produced by Banijay Asia, the show will be streaming on Prime Video. On Tuesday, the first poster of the show was shared online along with the announcement.



The two stars have a lot in common. Both star kids made their debut in Bollywood in the 1990s and ruled the box office. The two also met their respective husbands on film sets and married them and then took a career break for a bit to be full-time mothers before making a splashy comeback. Twinkle found her way into writing and became a well-known columnist, while Kajol now dabbles with OTT series and films with equal ease.

About Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Promising a guest list featuring the biggest names in Bollywood and the industry’s Who’s Who—outshining even the most glamorous red carpets, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is set to be a bold, brilliant, and unapologetically unfiltered talk show, delivering their hottest takes on the coolest topics, all fired up by the infectious energy of its vivacious hosts.

“We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle—a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences.”

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer–Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a bold blend of unfiltered honesty, sharp viewpoints, and unapologetic conversations with India’s biggest stars. At its heart, it celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle—distinct, fearless, and refreshingly real. Built on their camaraderie and lived experiences, the show is packed with insight, laughter, and relatable topics for everyone! At Banijay Asia, we’re committed to crafting original formats that keep audiences engaged, and with Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Prime Video—a streaming service that continues to redefine unscripted content in India.”



The release date of the show has not been announced yet but it will premiere on Prime Video.