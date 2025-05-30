'She is not interested': Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa's Bollywood aspirations

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn revealed during the trailer launch in Mumbai for Kajol's upcoming horror film, Maa, that his daughter, Nysa, is not interested in making her acting debut just yet. During the event, Ajay Devgn, who also produced the movie, was asked why he did not cast Nysa, to which he replied, "At the moment, she is not interested in this kind of work."

Kajol leads in supernatural thriller Maa

Maa is directed by Vishal Furia, known for his work on Chhorii and Lapachhapi. In the movie, Kajol plays a mother who is desperately trying to protect her daughter from an ancient evil that haunts her village. At the event, Kajol spoke about how the role resonated with her.

"I spoke about this during Salaam Venky as well... It's any parent's worst nightmare (to lose their child). I normally tend not to let my feelings affect my shot, but somewhere down the line, subconsciously, emotions come easier. Tears fall more easily. Because you feel so connected to it, and it's so real."

A theatrical horror experience

The script for Maa was written by Saiwyn Quadras, known for his work on films such as Mary Kom and Maidaan. Filming began in January 2024 and was completed in early 2025. The cinematography for the movie was helmed by Pushkar Singh, editing by Sandeep Francis, and music composed by Harsh Upadhyay, Shiv Malhotra, and Rocky Khanna.

Speaking about the film and its similarity to Chhorii, Vishal Furia said, “The only similarity is that both are stories of mothers. But we're talking about Maa Kali in this film, who is a much bigger entity. This world is much, much bigger. It's a cinematic experience. You can't watch it on OTT. You'll have to come and watch it in theatres.”

The supporting cast includes Ronit Bose Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, and Surjyasikha Das. Maa will be hitting the big screen on June 27, 2025.